3 Unexpected Complications Arising For Jeon Yeo Been In Episodes 3-4 Of 'Ms. Incognito'

Surpassing people’s expectations, “Ms. Incognito” continues rising not only in ratings but also in excitement and tension. The thrilling story of Kim Yeong Ran (Jeon Yeo Been), a young bodyguard who suddenly becomes a key piece in a plan for revenge, is taking us on a rollercoaster of multiple emotions. With everything set in motion, her only concern so far seemed to be staying alive for the following three months, or so she thought. Here are some unexpected complications that arose for our heroine in the latest episodes of this amazing K-drama!

Warning: spoilers from episodes 3-4 ahead!

1. Adjusting to her new life as a kindergarten teacher

For Yeong Ran, becoming the harmless kindergarten teacher Bu Se Mi appeared to be simple enough, but as soon as she arrives at her new town, she realizes that it won’t be as smooth sailing as she expected. There’s a reason people say “small village, big hell.” People in Muchang are a charming bunch, normal people living an easy and quiet life, but the last thing she needs to carry on with her plans is a group of gossiping neighbors prying into her life at every step she takes. Their overly friendly welcome makes her weary and confused, and even though she only needs to suck it up for three months, they are making things harder for her.

On the other hand, it doesn’t take long for Lee Mi Sun (Seo Jae Hee), the school’s principal, to discover her true identity and blow her cover, creating a momentary crisis that is easily resolved with Lee Don’s (Seo Hyun Woo) help. Furthermore, she knows nothing about teaching small kids, turning her very first lesson into an utter disaster.

With this change of scenery, there’s also a change in the pace of the story. Although these couple of episodes aren’t as exhilarating and intense as the first ones, it doesn’t mean things become easier for Bu Se Mi. On the contrary, she has to stay on her toes at all times, trying not to make any mistakes that could put her or someone else in danger. And even if she is determined not to let anyone into her heart, this small village could be exactly the place for her to heal all the wounds from her past, only if she can make it out alive.

2. Ga Sun Young and Baek Hye Ji going after her

While Se Mi is adjusting to her life in Muchang, back in Seoul, Ga Sun Young (Jang Yoo Joo) and Ga Sun Woo (Lee Chang Min) are pulling all kinds of tricks to find out where their new stepmother is. From dirty media play to hiring mobsters to kill her, they are ready to take any means necessary in order to get rid of her and recover their money. Their constant threat is something we most likely will see all throughout the show. What’s interesting here is the way they are portrayed. They might be siblings, but they couldn’t be more different. Sun Young uses her resources with cold cruelty, while Sun Woo throws his weight and money around.

Either way, both are bound to create trouble. But what Bu Se Mi couldn’t have predicted is that Baek Hye Ji (Joo Hyun Young) would also become a stone in her way. However, her character is now a hundred times more interesting than at the beginning. Behind her clueless and simple appearance, she hides a cunning and sly mind that gets her not only to outwit Lee Don but also to find Se Mi’s whereabouts and use the information to her advantage. Now, whether she will become a stumbling block or a stepping stone for our heroine is yet to be seen.

3. Dealing with Jeon Dong Min’s scrutiny

Everyone at Muchang might be eager to have a new teacher in town—everyone but Jeon Dong Min (Jin Young). Being a young single father isn’t easy, and protecting his child is one of his top priorities. After seeing several teachers come and go, jeopardizing the education and peaceful life in the village, he has more than one reason to be suspicious of Bu Se Mi. Everything from her background to her appearance and attitude makes him question her true intentions. But funny enough, there’s a sense of intrigue in him as well.

He is a really good man and at times a little slow to read a room, but he is an honest, straightforward, and caring person. Despite the fact that Se Mi is not exactly a warm person, her cute interactions with his son and the clumsy yet charming interactions with him will ignite a spark in your heart that will melt it right away. Their chemistry is simply everything, and most likely, he will be her most valuable ally while in Muchang—that is if she is able to gain his trust.

In the meantime, don’t miss out on any moment from the enigmatic and amazing journey of Bu Se Mi, and keep up with her story in the upcoming episodes of “Ms. Incognito”!

