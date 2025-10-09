'First Lady' Heads Into 2nd Half On Stable Ratings

MBN’s “First Lady” has wrapped up the first half of its run!

On October 9, viewership ratings for “First Lady” held relatively steady ahead of the second half of its run. According to Nielsen Korea, the sixth episode of the drama scored an average nationwide rating of 1.8 percent.

“First Lady” tells the shocking story of a president-elect who suddenly demands a divorce from his wife 67 days before his inauguration. Eugene stars as Cha Soo Yeon, a kingmaker who is about to become the first lady when her husband Hyun Min Chul (Ji Hyun Woo), who has just been elected president, turns her world upside down by asking for a divorce.

