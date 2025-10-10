Chun Woo Hee Sets Out To Make Song Joong Ki's Wishes Come True In 'My Youth'

Chun Woo Hee will become Song Joong Ki’s very own genie on the next episode of “My Youth”!

JTBC’s “My Youth” is a romance drama starring Song Joong Ki as Sunwoo Hae, a man who begins living an ordinary life later than most people, and Chun Woo Hee as Sung Je Yeon, a woman who must shatter the peace of her first love for her own success.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “My Youth,” Sunwoo Hae and Sung Je Yeon promised to stay together no matter what happened in the future. As they shared a romantic moment together during the first snow, Sunwoo declared that no matter how he had met or when, he would have had the same uncontrollable feelings for her.

In the upcoming episode of the drama, Sunwoo Hae—who spent his childhood and youth working and never really had time to reflect on his own feelings—will finally take the time to think about his own wishes. And like a wish-granting genie, Sung Je Yeon will set out to make those wishes come true.

Reflecting his nostalgia and his regrets about the past, Sunwoo Hae’s first wish is to go on a “school trip” alone with Sung Je Yeon. Making up for lost time, the couple enjoys a romantic trip to the seaside, and at night, they make a wish over a sparkler with hopeful expression.

However, this bliss is interrupted by signs of Sunwoo Hae’s illness. When Sunwoo Hae accidentally knocks over some fruit, Sung Je Yeon does her best to hide her surprise so that he won’t feel embarrassed.

The “My Youth” production team teased, “Episode 11, which airs on October 10, will depict the couple going on a trip in order to fulfill Sunwoo Hae’s wish. Please stay tuned to find out whether Sunwoo Hae and Sung Je Yeon, who promised to spend their futures with one another, will be able to continue their love without letting go of one another.”

Episode 11 of “My Youth” will air on October 10 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

