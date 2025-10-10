Jang Ki Yong And Ahn Eun Jin Effortlessly Fall In Love With Each Other In New Drama "Dynamite Kiss"
Upcoming SBS drama “Dynamite Kiss” has unveiled its first stills featuring Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin!
“Dynamite Kiss” tells the story of a single woman who disguises herself as a mother to secure a job and a team leader who falls in love with her.
In the newly released stills, Gong Ji Hyuk (Jang Ki Yong) and Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin) are seated back-to-back in a place that exudes resort vibes. Bathed in warm sunlight, their picture-perfect visuals promise a thrilling romance.
In another image, Gong Ji Hyuk gently caresses the corner of Go Da Rim’s lips as they sit facing each other. Their natural chemistry stirs heart-fluttering excitement.
The production team remarked, “In the drama, Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin fall into a love where sparks fly, sealed with an earth-shattering kiss. With their dazzling chemistry, the two actors have perfectly brought the protagonists’ romance to life.”
“Dynamite Kiss” is set to premiere on November 12 at 9 p.m. KST.
Source (1)