3 Points To Look Forward To In Upcoming Drama 'Typhoon Family'

tvN’s upcoming weekend drama “Typhoon Family” has revealed three points to look forward to ahead of its premiere!

“Typhoon Family” follows the journey of Kang Tae Poong (Lee Junho), a rookie businessman who suddenly becomes the head of a struggling trading company with no employees, no money, and nothing left to sell during the IMF crisis in 1997.

Here are three key points to keep an eye out for:

1. A chronicle of youth

“Typhoon Family” tells the story of two very different young people—Kang Tae Poong and Oh Mi Seon (Kim Min Ha)—who collide and grow up in the thick of the IMF crisis. Kang Tae Poong is a man of action who trusts his instincts and puts them into practice—simple to the point of recklessness at times—yet he has a blazing, sincere heart that draws people in; he is a rookie boss. By contrast, Oh Mi Seon is a grounded, steadfast ace bookkeeper who operates on rigorous logic. Starting from opposite ends, the two weather an era of crisis together, gradually coming to understand each other’s worlds and learning how to endure side by side.

2. Bringing 1997 back

Director Lee Na Jung stated, “I felt that authentically recreating 1997 was the very identity of this drama.” To that end, the team met and interviewed many trading-company men who actually lived through the era and sourced props such as a telex (teleprinter) from museums to complete the sets. They also personally scouted emblematic 1990s locales like Apgujeong Rodeo Street, apartment complexes, and Euljiro, putting in the work to capture the very air—and even the “temperature”—of the time on screen.

3. Maxed-out relatability

While “Typhoon Family” is set in the specific year of 1997, it is actually a story about all of us living today. The way people get through each day—to protect their company, to support their families, to simply make it to tomorrow—differs little from the reality of 2025. The solidarity of that time, when people held on by trusting one another amid despair and anxiety, still offers real comfort now. Breezy yet warm, with a bittersweet afterglow that lingers after the laughs, “Typhoon Family” ultimately becomes a story everyone cannot help but relate to.

Check out more stills below!

“Typhoon Family” will premiere on October 11 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

