Watch: Jung So Min Gets Emotional In Front Of Choi Woo Shik In 'Would You Marry Me' Preview

SBS’s upcoming drama “Would You Marry Me” has shared a sneak peek of its first episode!

“Would You Marry Me” is a romantic comedy about a man and a woman who enter a high-stakes, 90-day fake marriage in order to win a luxurious newlywed home. Choi Woo Shik will star as Kim Woo Joo, the heir to South Korea’s oldest bakery, while Jung So Min will play Yoo Mary, a small business owner who approaches him with an unusual proposal.

After breaking off her engagement with her cheating fiancé Kim Woo Joo (Seo Bum June), Yoo Mary wins first place in a newlywed home lottery. Desperate not to miss out on her chance to win the home of her dreams, Yoo Mary asks a different Kim Woo Joo (Choi Woo Shik), who happens to have the same name as her ex-fiancé, to pretend to be her husband.

The newly released preview of the drama’s premiere captures a moment between Yoo Mary and Kim Woo Joo immediately following their chaotic first meeting. After crossing paths with a drunk Yoo Mary at night, Kim Woo Joo winds up driving her in his car as night passes over into day.

When the two stop at a bridge, Yoo Mary stretches her legs before taking a moment to admire the sunrise. As Kim Woo Joo yawns and impatiently checks the time on his watch, Yoo Mary sentimentally muses, “The sun is rising. It looks like a red flower breaking through the darkness and blooming. Even if my world collapses, the sun rises, and the morning comes.”

Yoo Mary tearfully continues, “It feels like nature is sending me a message.” But just as she makes this emotional declaration, her stomach growls loudly, leading Kim Woo Joo to joke, “It must be a message asking for food.”

Her tears completely forgotten, an embarrassed Yoo Mary awkwardly gets up and explains, “I’m the type of person who always eats breakfast.” She then offers to buy Kim Woo Joo breakfast at a nearby restaurant, but he turns her down and asks her to get back in the car as her stomach continues to growl.

“Would You Marry Me” will premiere on October 10 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

