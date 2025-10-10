Lee Young Ae And Kim Young Kwang’s Partnership Is Shaken By A Mystery Blackmailer In 'Walking On Thin Ice'

Will Lee Young Ae and Kim Young Kwang’s partnership fall apart because of a new threat in “Walking on Thin Ice”?

KBS 2TV’s “Walking on Thin Ice” is an emotional crime thriller about the dangerous partnership between Kang Eun Soo (Lee Young Ae), an ordinary housewife determined to protect her family, and Lee Kyung (Kim Young Kwang), a teacher who secretly leads a double life.

Spoilers

The previous episode of the drama ended on a shocking cliffhanger, with a mystery witness contacting both Kang Eun Soo and Lee Kyung with a photo of them taken from afar.

Newly released stills from the drama’s next episode capture a furtive meeting between Eun Soo and Lee Kyung after receiving identical messages from this mystery blackmailer. Both of them are gripped by anxiety and fear in the face of this unexpected threat, throwing their lives back into another dangerous whirlwind caused by crime.

While dealing with this new threat, Eun Soo winds up confessing to Lee Kyung that detectives Jang Tae Goo (Park Yong Woo) and Choi Kyung Do (Kwon Ji Woo) came to her house, and Lee Kyung is infuriated that she deceived him. Eun Soo also winds up unleashing emotions that she had been suppressing up until now, leading to an explosion of conflict between the two partners.

Caught off guard by this new blackmailer, Eun Soo makes the dangerous decision to come up with the blackmail money on her own. Remembering a certain remark made by Yang Mi Yeon (Jo Yeon Hee) when she ran into her at the supermarket ahead of a school parents’ meeting, Eun Soo begins to suspect her of being the blackmailer.

Meanwhile, while tracking the blackmailer’s phone records, Lee Kyung finds a new clue about the identity of the culprit who leaked information to Phantom, leading to a new turn of events.

To find out who this mystery blackmailer is—and whether Eun Soo and Lee Kyung’s partnership will survive this new crisis—catch the next episode of “Walking on Thin Ice” on October 11 at 9:20 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch all the previous episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)