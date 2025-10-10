Kim Jung Hoon Confirmed To Star In His First Korean Drama In 6 Years

Kim Jung Hoon will be resuming his activities in Korea by starring in a new drama.

On October 10, iMBC Entertainment reported that Kim Jung Hoon will make his comeback through the drama “Marital Scandal: Pandora’s Secret” (literal title).

In response to the report, a representative from his agency Management Yul confirmed, “Kim Jung Hoon will appear in ‘Marital Scandal: Pandora’s Secret.’”

Set against the backdrop of a high-end neighborhood, “Marital Scandal” will delve into the tangled web of secrets, affairs, surveillance, and revenge among the upper class.

Kim Jung Hoon will play Woo Jin, a psychologist who recently moves into the neighborhood. While Woo Jin appears gentle and composed on the outside, he sees through the secrets and desires of his neighbors—ultimately becoming the catalyst for a series of shocking events.

Kim Jung Hoon halted his career in 2019 following controversies involving an ex-girlfriend, including allegations of pressuring her to have an abortion and a financial dispute. In 2023, he was also involved in a car accident in which he rear-ended another vehicle and refused a breathalyzer test, later being fined 10 million won (approximately $7,000) for the incident.

Since then, Kim Jung Hoon has mainly been active in Japan. “Marital Scandal: Pandora’s Secret” will mark his first Korean project in approximately six years.

The drama has already begun filming and is set to be released later through platforms including Wavve and GTV.

