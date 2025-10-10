Rowoon’s Life Hangs In The Balance As Blood-Stained Blade Is Pointed At Him In “The Murky Stream”

Ahead of the release of Episodes 6 and 7, Disney+’s original historical series “The Murky Stream” has hinted at a shocking turn of events!

Set in a lawless Joseon era where the once-clear Gyeong River has turned into a murky stream, “The Murky Stream” follows the turbulent fates of Si Yool (Rowoon), who hides his past and becomes a rogue; Choi Eun (Shin Ye Eun), the wise and righteous youngest daughter of Joseon’s top merchant; and Jeong Cheon (Park Seo Ham), who dreams of becoming an incorruptible official.

The newly released stills from Episode 7 capture a tense moment as Si Yool faces a brutal attack, foreshadowing a bloody storm about to sweep through Maponaru. His expression, a mix of shock and fury, and the sight of him standing defenseless against a blood-stained blade raise questions about the identity of the person who has turned their sword on him.

Adding to the mystery, both Park Mu Deok (Park Ji Hwan) and Jeong Cheon appear at the scene of the incident. Mu Deok’s eyes are filled with horror and concern as he witnesses the chaos, while Jeong Cheon makes a powerful entrance, drawing his sword in the face of danger.

With an unexpected confrontation erupting under the cover of night, viewers are left wondering what truly happened at Maponaru—and how this shocking event will change the course of the story in the episodes ahead.

Episodes 6 and 7 of “The Murky Stream” will be released on October 10.

