Park Ji Hyun Denies Dating Rumors

Actress Park Ji Hyun has swiftly denied dating rumors.

On October 9, Park Ji Hyun posted several photos on her personal Instagram account. One photo showed her lying on a sofa in her swimsuit and looking at the camera. In the window, the silhouette of a man taking Park Ji Hyun’s picture was captured, sparking dating rumors among some netizens.

In response to the dating rumors, Park Ji Hyun’s agency Namoo Actors stated, “Park Ji Hyun went on a trip over the Chuseok holiday with acquaintances including her personal trainer and his spouse. The only man in the group was the personal trainer. Park Ji Hyun herself tagged her acquaintances’ accounts.”

Park Ji Hyun recently generated buzz for showcasing her wide acting range portraying a character in her 20s, 30s, and 40s in the Netflix series “You and Everything Else,” which was released on September 12.

