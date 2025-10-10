Jin Goo Reigns With Power Above The King As Ruthless Chief Minister In “Moon River”

Upcoming drama “Moon River” has unveiled the first stills of Jin Goo’s character!

“Moon River” is a fantasy romance historical drama about Crown Prince Yi Kang (Kang Tae Oh), a man who has lost his smile, and merchant Park Dal Yi (Kim Se Jeong), a woman who has lost her memory. When their souls are mysteriously switched, the two are forced to live each other’s lives.

Jin Goo plays Kim Han Cheol, the left state councilor and the most powerful man in the royal court. Known as the “Left State Councilor above the King,” Kim Han Cheol wields absolute authority, fearing neither opposition nor consequence.

Driven by a ruthless desire to rule the world, he is a man who will stop at nothing to achieve his goals—even if it means using his only daughter as a pawn in his political schemes. With both a burning ambition and the cold rationality to see it through, anticipation builds over whether Kim Han Cheol will ultimately succeed in achieving his grand ambitions.

The newly released stills capture Kim Han Cheol exuding overwhelming authority befitting his reputation as a man above all others. His unreadable gaze, laced with chilling intensity, hints at the dangerous schemes brewing beneath his composed exterior.

Meanwhile, another photo taken outside the palace reveals subtle shifts in his emotions, adding to the intrigue surrounding his unpredictable next move—and heightening the tension over what role he will play in the fate of the kingdom.

“Moon River” is set to premiere on October 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

