Lee Jang Woo And Jo Hye Won Radiate Happiness In Stunning Wedding Photos

Lee Jang Woo and Jo Hye Won have shared a series of beautiful photos from their wedding shoot!

The couple, who confirmed their relationship in June 2023, first met while filming the 2018 drama “My Only One” and have been together ever since. Last year, Lee Jang Woo revealed that the two were planning to get married in 2025.

On October 10, Jo Hye Won took to Instagram to post a series of beautiful and playful photos from their wedding pictorial. Along with the photos, she announced that their wedding will take place on November 23.

In her caption, Jo Hye Won wrote: “Jang Woo and Hye Won. We’re getting married on November 23! There are many people I haven’t been able to reach out to personally, since it’s been a while and I felt hesitant to reach out first knowing how busy everyone is. I never realized how difficult it could be to deliver a wedding invitation until I had to do it myself. I hope you’ll understand with kindness, and if you reach out, I’ll be more than happy to share the news with a grateful heart!”

Check out the gorgeous photos from their wedding shoot below:

Congratulations to the happy couple!

