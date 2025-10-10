Jung Ae Yeon, Han Groo, And More Make Final Special Appearances In “Confidence Queen”

With only two episodes left until its finale, TV CHOSUN’s “Confidence Queen” has unveiled its final lineup of special appearances!

A Korean adaptation of the 2018 Japanese drama “The Confidence Man JP,” “Confidence Queen” tells the story of three talented con artists who pull off elaborate scams targeting villains from all walks of life. Park Min Young stars in the drama as team leader Yoon Yi Rang, a genius con artist with an IQ of 165. Park Hee Soon plays James, a charming master of disguise, while Joo Jong Hyuk plays Myung Gu Ho, the youngest member of the team.

Veteran actors Kang Nam Gil and Uhm Hyo Sup will make memorable special appearances as Grandpa Jo Man Bok and Minister Yoo Sang Won of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport, respectively. Living in a tiny, low-cost room, Jo Man Bok is a comic yet endearing figure—dressed in a ketchup-stained T-shirt, holding an egg roll, and wearing a startled expression that adds to his charm. In contrast, Yoo Sang Won exudes refined sophistication in a sleek suit, his gentle smile and courteous demeanor amplifying his gentlemanly presence.

Meanwhile, Jung Ae Yeon, Han Groo, and Yeo Hoe Hyun each add their own unique color to the story. Jung Ae Yeon transforms into Lee Na Ra, an acting attorney at J Fund International, while Han Groo takes on the role of Go Sang Hee, James’s romantic interest. Yeo Hoe Hyun plays the arrogant second-generation heir of Oracle Engineering. Lee Na Ra’s resolute expression as she clutches her tablet underscores her determination, while Go Sang Hee lights up the scene with her lively smile and playful energy, sporting a frilled blouse and holding a soju glass. Meanwhile, Yeo Hoe Hyun perfectly embodies his character’s arrogance and sense of entitlement.

The three cast members also shared their excitement about joining the project. Jung Ae Yeon expressed, “The script and the role were both so appealing that there was no reason to say no. I truly enjoyed filming, and working alongside such great actors made the synergy even better.”

Han Groo shared heartfelt praise, saying, “It was an honor and a dreamlike experience to join such a wonderful project like ‘Confidence Queen.’ I was especially thrilled to work with Park Hee Soon, whom I’ve long admired. The time I spent preparing for every scene was filled with anticipation and joy. The director and staff were very welcoming. Park Hee Soon was so warm and professional as he led me throughout the filming, and on my last day, Park Min Young even surprised me with flowers. Joo Jong Hyuk was also very cool when I met him briefly as we exchanged greetings. Seeing everyone’s dedication made me certain this drama would turn out beautifully.”

Finally, Yeo Hoe Hyun remarked, “I was grateful to be invited by director Nam Ki Hoon, whom I previously worked with on another project. It was also great to reunite with some of the same crew members after so long. Please give lots of love and support to ‘Confidence Queen.’”

The next episode of “Confidence Queen” airs on October 11 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

