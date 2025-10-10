Park Min Young, Park Hee Soon, And Joo Jong Hyuk Enter The Most Dangerous Phase Of Their Con In “Confidence Queen”

With just two episodes remaining, “Confidence Queen” has teased high-stakes tension as our trio faces moments of crisis in newly released stills!

A Korean adaptation of the 2018 Japanese drama “The Confidence Man JP,” “Confidence Queen” tells the story of three talented con artists who pull off elaborate scams targeting villains from all walks of life. Park Min Young stars in the drama as team leader Yoon Yi Rang, a genius con artist with an IQ of 165. Park Hee Soon plays James, a charming master of disguise, while Joo Jong Hyuk plays Myung Gu Ho, the youngest member of the team.

In the previous episode, Yoon Yi Rang used a painting she obtained from seafood tycoon Ha Jung Ho (Park Myung Hoon) to lure out the final villain, Kang Yo Seob (Kim Tae Hoon), who had kidnapped her. Meanwhile, Myung Gu Ho—who happened to stumble upon Yi Rang’s secret hideout—was shocked to discover the truth behind her father’s death, a secret Yi Rang and James had long kept hidden.

The newly released stills showcase a complete shift from the trio’s usual lively and quirky dynamic, revealing each of them in tense, perilous moments. Yi Rang, once confident and composed, now appears visibly anxious as she sits deep in thought with a wine glass in hand. James, wearing gloves and covered in blood, glares with fierce determination, hinting at a brutal confrontation ahead. Meanwhile, Myung Gu Ho, who previously broke down in anger, is seen desperately blocking a flying knife with a lunchbox.

With the final villain finally emerging from the shadows and the team’s grand con approaching its climax, curiosity is mounting over how the three find themselves cornered—and whether Yi Rang’s risky plan for revenge will succeed.

The production team shared, “As the final villain surfaces, Yi Rang, James, and Myung Gu Ho’s con game reaches a massive turning point. Please look forward to Episodes 11 and 12, where Park Min Young, Park Hee Soon, and Joo Jong Hyuk will deliver their most powerful and emotional performances yet.”

The next episode of “Confidence Queen” airs on October 11 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

