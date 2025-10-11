'Would You Marry Me' Premieres To No. 1 Ratings

SBS’s new drama “Would You Marry Me” is off to a strong start!

On October 10, the new romantic comedy starring Choi Woo Shik and Jung So Min premiered to promising viewership ratings. According to Nielsen Korea, the first episode of “Would You Marry Me” took first place in its time slot across all channels with an average nationwide rating of 5.6 percent.

MBC’s “To the Moon,” which airs in the same time slot, kicked off the second half of its run on an average nationwide rating of 2.5 percent.

Finally, JTBC’s “My Youth” earned an average nationwide rating of 1.9 percent ahead of its series finale.

