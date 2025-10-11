Shin Ye Eun And Heo Nam Jun Share A Tense Reunion At The Hospital In 'A Hundred Memories'

JTBC’s “A Hundred Memories” has shared a new glimpse of Shin Ye Eun and Heo Nam Jun’s awkward reunion at the hospital!

Set in the 1980s, “A Hundred Memories” is a nostalgic coming-of-age romance drama about the friendship between two young bus attendants, Go Young Rye (Kim Da Mi) and Seo Jong Hee (Shin Ye Eun), and their shared first love Han Jae Pil (Heo Nam Jun).

Spoilers

Previously on “A Hundred Memories,” Seo Jong Hee had finally begun to open her heart to Han Jae Pil when she unexpectedly learned that Go Young Rye had feelings for him. Once she found out that it was Han Jae Pil whom Go Young Rye had felt so strongly about, Seo Jong Hee abruptly broke things off with him, leaving him confused and heartbroken. When Han Jae Pil realized that Seo Jong Hee had left a message for him at his favorite music cafe, he immediately rushed to go find her, but she had already disappeared due to the stabbing incident.

Because of this unfortunate timing, their first love didn’t work out—but seven years later, they crossed paths again in a fateful reunion when Jong Hee was taken to the hospital where Jae Pil worked. Jae Pil, who was left with many questions after Jong Hee’s sudden disappearance seven years ago, remains as curious as ever about their mysterious breakup. However, Jae Pil has also recently become aware of his feelings for Young Rye, who has remained by his side over the past seven years.

The “A Hundred Memories” production team teased, “Jong Hee and Jae Pil, who meet again at the hospital, look back on the past. During that process, something Jae Pil says hurts Jong Hee’s feelings.”

They added, “Whether this leads to a rekindling of past feelings is a key point to watch out for.”

To find out what Jae Pil and Jong Hee have to say to one another, tune in to the next episode of “A Hundred Memories” on October 11 at 10:40 p.m. KST!

