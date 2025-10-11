'Music Core' To Not Air Today

MBC’s “Music Core” will be taking the week off.

Due to the Chuseok holiday, the weekly music show will not be airing as usual on October 11.

“This week’s live broadcast has been canceled,” said the “Music Core” production team. “The show will resume airing on October 18.”

Instead of “Music Core,” MBC will air a rerun of Episode 7 of the drama “To the Moon” in the music show’s October 11 time slot.

“Music Core” normally airs on Saturdays at 3:15 p.m. KST.

Check out last week’s episode of “Music Core” with English subtitles below!

