Lee Young Ae And Park Yong Woo Both Chase A Hunch In 'Walking On Thin Ice'

Both Lee Young Ae and Park Yong Woo will follow their instincts on the next episode of “Walking on Thin Ice”!

KBS 2TV’s “Walking on Thin Ice” is an emotional crime thriller about the dangerous partnership between Kang Eun Soo (Lee Young Ae), an ordinary housewife determined to protect her family, and Lee Kyung (Kim Young Kwang), a teacher who secretly leads a double life.

Spoilers

Previously on “Walking on Thin Ice,” Yang Mi Yeon (Jo Yeon Hee) stopped by the supermarket where Eun Soo worked and made a cryptic remark suggesting that she was going to reveal something big.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Kang Eun Soo seeks out Yang Mi Yeon—whom she suspects of being the mystery blackmailer that has been threatening her—ahead of a school parents’ meeting.

When Yang Mi Yeon acts as if she knows everything, Eun Soo’s suspicions transform into certainty, leading to a tense encounter between the two women. Is Yang Mi Yeon truly the blackmailer that has been harassing Eun Soo?

Meanwhile, Jang Tae Goo (Park Yong Woo) successfully closes a case by arresting the Phantom boss and his subordinates. However, when the narcotics team’s youngest member Choi Kyung Do (Kwon Ji Woo) becomes overly obsessed with the missing bag of drugs, Tae Goo gets a bad hunch about his motives. Acting on his intuition, Tae Goo instructs Detective Park (Hwang Jae Yeol) to keep an eye on Kyung Do, signaling an internal rift within the team.

The final set of stills captures a meeting between Kyung Do and Phantom boss Gyu Man (Won Hyun Joon) in a jail visiting room, piquing curiosity as to why Kyung Do might have gone to see him.

To find out if Eun Soo’s and Tae Goo’s hunches are right, tune in to the next episode of “Walking on Thin Ice” on October 11 at 9:20 p.m. KST!

