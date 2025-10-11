Choi Woo Shik And Jung So Min Make First Public Appearance As A Fake Couple In 'Would You Marry Me'

Choi Woo Shik and Jung So Min will begin their married couple act on the next episode of “Would You Marry Me”!

SBS’s “Would You Marry Me” is a new romantic comedy about a man and a woman who enter a high-stakes, 90-day fake marriage in order to win a luxurious newlywed home. Choi Woo Shik stars as Kim Woo Joo, the heir to South Korea’s oldest bakery, while Jung So Min plays Yoo Mary, a small business owner who needs his cooperation in order to claim the prize she won in a newlywed home lottery.

The first episode of “Would You Marry Me” ended with Yoo Mary abruptly asking Kim Woo Joo, whom she had only met once before, to become her fake husband.

Newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming second episode reveal that Yoo Mary has succeeded in convincing Kim Woo Joo to go along with her plan. Posing as a married couple, the two of them attend the ceremony where they formally accept the prize won by Yoo Mary. However, Kim Woo Joo has clearly done his best to conceal his identity: as he poses for commemorative photos with the department store’s CEO, he wears a hat, glasses, and mask in a desperate attempt to hide his face.

Another photo shows Kim Woo Joo holding his forehead while looking extremely stressed out, suggesting he isn’t all that thrilled to be pretending to be Yoo Mary’s spouse.

Although Yoo Mary nervously steals glances at Kim Woo Joo, she is ultimately unable to hide her smile as she imagines a happy future in her luxurious new home.

The “Would You Marry Me” production team teased, “Starting with their accepting the prize of the 50 billion won [approximately $35 million] townhouse, Woo Joo and Mary will begin their precarious and thrilling fake honeymoon phase. Will the two of them be able to keep the townhouse until the end? Please keep an eye on the unpredictable story that unfolds [during their fake newlywed life].”

The second episode of “Would You Marry Me” will air on October 11 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

