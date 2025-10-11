Jung Il Woo Decides To Give Up On Pursuing Jung In Sun On 'Our Golden Days'

On the next episode of “Our Golden Days,” Jung Il Woo will give up on his pursuit of Jung In Sun.

KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days” is a drama based on the idea that everyone experiences their own “glory days”—whether in the present, the past, or the future still to come.

Previously on “Our Golden Days,” Lee Ji Hyuk (Jung Il Woo) was unable to fully give up on his feelings for Ji Eun Oh (Jung In Sun). However, when he saw her having fun with another man at a birthday party, he was overcome with jealousy and shock.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Lee Ji Hyuk’s eyes are cold as he talks to Ji Eun Oh the day after he saw her laughing with another man. Initially confused by Ji Hyuk’s unexpected demeanor, Eun Oh ultimately responds with an awkward smile.

Will Ji Hyuk truly be able to let go of Eun Oh, or will he wind up continuing to try to win her over? And how will Eun Oh react to these unexpected changes in her dynamic with Ji Hyuk?

To find out, tune in to the next episode of “Our Golden Days” on October 11 at 8 p.m. KST!

