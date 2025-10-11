Watch: Performances From 'Music Bank In Lisbon'

KBS has finally aired its “Music Bank in Lisbon” special!

Last month, “Music Bank” held a special concert at the MEO Arena in Lisbon, marking its first time heading to Portugal for its ongoing world tour. The star-studded show was hosted by former “Music Bank” MC Park Bo Gum and featured performances by ATEEZ, IVE, izna, RIIZE, SHINee’s Taemin, and ZEROBASEONE.

In addition to performing their own songs, ATEEZ’s Seonghwa, Yeosang, and Wooyoung covered BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s solo hit “MONEY,” while izna covered TWICE’s “What is Love?” IVE’s An Yu Jin teamed up with Park Bo Gum for a duet performance of Lady Gaga’s “I’ll Never Love Again,” while ZEROBASEONE’s Han Yu Jin joined Taemin to perform his iconic hit “MOVE.” Finally, RIIZE’s Wonbin and Anton played the guitar and bass in a special live intro to their debut track “Get A Guitar.”

On October 10, KBS aired some of its footage from the concert in Lisbon. Check out all the performances that aired during the broadcast below!

IVE’s An Yu Jin and Park Bo Gum – Lady Gaga’s “I’ll Never Love Again”

ATEEZ’s Seonghwa, Yeosang, and Wooyoung – Lisa’s “MONEY”

ZEROBASEONE’s Han Yu Jin and SHINee’s Taemin – “MOVE”

izna – TWICE’s “What is Love?”

RIIZE – “Intro + Get A Guitar,” “Bad Bag Back,” “Fly Up”

izna – “Mamma Mia” and “IZNA”

ZEROBASEONE – “ICONIK,” “CRUSH,” and “Lovesick Game”

IVE – “XOXZ,” “REBEL HEART,” and “I AM”

ATEEZ – “In Your Fantasy,” “BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILLI PEPPERS),” and “Guerrilla”

Taemin – “IDEA” and “Sexy In The Air”