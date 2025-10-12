'Typhoon Family' Kicks Off On Highest Premiere Ratings Of Any 2025 tvN Weekend Drama

tvN’s “Typhoon Family” has made an impactful arrival!

On October 11, the new series starring 2PM’s Lee Junho and Kim Min Ha achieved the highest premiere viewership ratings of any tvN weekend drama in 2025. According to Nielsen Korea, the first episode of “Typhoon Family” scored an average nationwide rating of 5.9 percent, taking first place in its time slot across all channels.

“Typhoon Family” also took first place in its time slot among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it earned an average nationwide rating of 1.8 percent.

Meanwhile, JTBC’s “A Hundred Memories” achieved its highest viewership ratings to date for a Saturday, when its ratings have typically been lower compared to Sundays. The latest episode of the drama scored an average nationwide rating of 5.5 percent.

SBS’s new rom-com “Would You Marry Me” rose to an average nationwide rating of 6.4 percent for its second episode, while MBC’s “To the Moon,” which airs in the same time slot, dipped to a nationwide average of 1.4 percent.

KBS 2TV’s “Walking on Thin Ice” kicked off the second half of its run on an average nationwide rating of 4.3 percent, while TV Chosun’s “Confidence Queen,” which has just one episode left to go, climbed to an average nationwide rating of 1.4 percent ahead of its finale.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days” continued its streak as the most-watched show of Saturday with an average nationwide rating of 13.5 percent.

Watch full episodes of “A Hundred Memories” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or catch up on “Walking on Thin Ice” here:

Watch Now

And check out “Our Golden Days” below!

Watch Now

Source (1) (2) (3) (4)