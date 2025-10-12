F-IV's Jang Hae Young Passes Away At Age Of 45

F-IV’s Jang Hae Young has tragically passed away at the age of 45 after a battle with cancer.

On October 11, F-IV member Kim Hyun Soo revealed in a phone call with Yonhap News, “Jang Hae Young passed away on October 6 after battling cancer.”

Jang Hae Young debuted as a member of the boy band F-IV in 2002, and the group won Best New Artist at the KMTV Korean Music Awards in 2003. The singer eventually went on to pursue a solo career as well. In 2016, F-IV appeared together on the JTBC show “Sugar Man.”

We offer our deepest condolences to Jang Hae Young’s friends and family during this painful time. May he rest in peace.

