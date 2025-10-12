Watch: ATEEZ's Jongho Covers IU's 'Good Day' And Lee Seung Gi's 'Because You’re My Woman' On 'The Seasons: Pat-Pat With 10CM'

On the latest episode of “The Seasons: Pat-Pat with 10CM,” ATEEZ’s Jongho showed off his vocals with two unexpected covers!

Jongho appeared as a guest on the October 10 episode of the KBS 2TV music show, where he put his famous vocals on display.

First, Jongho made his entrance with an impressive cover of IU’s iconic hit “Good Day,” which is notoriously difficult to sing because of its prolonged high-note sequence.

Later on in the show, Jongho serenaded a married couple in the audience with a beautiful rendition of Lee Seung Gi’s famous ballad “Because You’re My Woman.” However, because the wife was younger than her husband (and therefore not a “noona” like the one described in Lee Seung Gi’s lyrics), Jongho cleverly replaced the word “noona” with the audience member’s name throughout the song.

