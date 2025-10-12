Heo Nam Jun And Kim Jung Hyun Face Off Over Kim Da Mi In 'A Hundred Memories'

Kim Jung Hyun and Heo Nam Jun will get into a second drinking contest on the next episode of “A Hundred Memories”!

Set in the 1980s, JTBC’s “A Hundred Memories” is a nostalgic coming-of-age romance drama about the friendship between two young bus attendants, Go Young Rye (Kim Da Mi) and Seo Jong Hee (Shin Ye Eun), and their shared first love Han Jae Pil (Heo Nam Jun).

Previously on “A Hundred Memories,” Jae Pil finally acknowledged the fact that his feelings for Young Rye went beyond just friendship. However, because of his inexperience when it came to romance, he struggled to express those feelings to Young Rye. Meanwhile, things became more complicated due to the return of his first love Jong Hee, who suddenly walked back into their lives after seven years.

Jung Hyun (Kim Jung Hyun), on the other hand, has been certain about his feelings for a long time. Rather than confessing his feelings to her directly, he chose to take a step back and watch over her instead—but as Young Rye and Jae Pil’s relationship became increasingly romantic, Jung Hyun started to feel threatened. On top of that, he became upset when he saw Jong Hee embracing Jae Pil in the rain, and his protective instincts led him to quickly turn Young Rye around so that she wouldn’t see them.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Jae Pil and Jung Hyun face off in a tense confrontation at an outdoor food stall. Their fierce gazes as they stare each other down hint at their intense emotions, which run far deeper than a mere drinking contest.

In other moments captured in the stills, both men are as gentle and considerate as ever when they’re around Young Rye. However, when the two of them are alone, the tension between them spikes, and the romantic rival wind up glaring daggers at one another.

The “A Hundred Memories” production team teased, “In Episode 10, Jae Pil and Jung Hyun’s emotions will clash in a head-on collision. You’ll be able to feel the tense power struggle threatening to burst out of the screen.”

“The two men, who have remained by Young Rye’s side in different ways, will directly reveal their true feelings,” they continued. “Please keep an eye on what kind of decision Jae Pil makes when faced with the bold pursuit of Jung Hyun, who jumps to act without weighing the consequences. It will be an episode in which an entertaining whirlwind of romance unfolds.”

To find out what goes down between Jae Pil and Jung Hyun, catch the next episode of “A Hundred Memories” on October 12 at 10:30 p.m. KST!

