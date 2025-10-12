Lee Junho And Kim Min Ha Cross Paths Again In 'Typhoon Family'

2PM’s Lee Junho will begin working at Typhoon Trading on the next episode of “Typhoon Family”!

“Typhoon Family” is a new tvN drama starring Lee Junho as Kang Tae Poong, a carefree party boy whose world is turned upside down when he suddenly becomes the head of a struggling trading company during the IMF crisis of 1997.

Newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming second episode capture Kang Tae Poong’s first day of work at Typhoon Trading. Following the sudden death of his father, Kang Tae Poong sets aside his greenhouse full of flowers to take on the responsibility of protecting the company that his father worked tirelessly to build for the past 26 years.

Initially, Kang Tae Poong is visibly out of his element as he takes in his surroundings with a confused expression. But before long, he starts to get the hang of things, and he eventually looks relaxed and comfortable interacting with one of the company’s trading partners.

Notably, by Kang Tae Poong’s side is ace accountant Oh Mi Seon (Kim Min Ha), who first met him outside of Typhoon Trading. During their memorable first encounter, a sleepy Tae Poong dozed off while waiting for the subway and accidentally leaned his head on Mi Seon’s shoulder. Later, Mi Seon watched with interest as the drowsy Tae Poong gave up his seat for an elderly woman despite being on the verge of falling asleep. She also became flustered when she noticed Tae Poong’s gaze fixed on her, not realizing that he was actually looking at an ad in the newspaper she was holding.

“In Episode 2, Kang Tae Poong’s journey of growth will begin in earnest as he enters the working world for the first time in his father’s absence,” said the “Typhoon Family” production team. “Please join us for the reckless but sincere Tae Poong’s first day of work.”

They went on to add, “The realistic yet heartwarming workplace chemistry between Lee Junho and Kim Min Ha will be another key point to watch out for.”

The second episode of “Typhoon Family” will air on October 12 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

