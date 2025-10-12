Jung In Sun Takes Care Of Jung Il Woo After He Is Rushed To The Hospital In 'Our Golden Days'

Get ready for a turning point in Jung In Sun and Jung Il Woo’s relationship on “Our Golden Days”!

KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days” is a drama based on the idea that everyone experiences their own “glory days”—whether in the present, the past, or the future still to come.

Spoilers

Previously on “Our Golden Days,” Lee Ji Hyuk (Jung Il Woo) became aware of his feelings for Ji Eun Oh (Jung In Sun), and he purposely distanced himself from her while hiding how he felt. However, when he saw Eun Oh with another man on her birthday, he was consumed by jealousy and wound up starting an argument with her. Eventually, not realizing that the man in question was his own father, Ji Hyuk wound up confessing the feelings that he had been bottling up inside.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Ji Hyuk is taken to the hospital after suddenly collapsing. Lying in a hospital bed, Ji Hyuk stares blankly ahead with dark circles and a gaunt face that reveal just how exhausted he is.

Meanwhile, Eun Oh remains steadfastly by Ji Hyuk’s side, watching over him with eyes full of both pity and concern. One photo shows her listening intently to what the doctor has to say, piquing curiosity as to why Ji Hyuk unexpectedly collapsed—and how Eun Oh will respond to his out-of-the-blue confession.

The next episode of “Our Golden Days” will air on October 12 at 8 p.m. KST.

