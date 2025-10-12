'Confidence Queen' Stars Say Goodbye + Share Thoughts Ahead Of Tonight's Finale

The stars of TV Chosun’s “Confidence Queen” have shared their final farewells ahead of tonight’s series finale!

With just one episode left in the drama’s run, the cast took a fond look back at the show and their experience during filming.

Expressing her deep affection for the series, Park Min Young commented, “Because we painstakingly filmed the drama for nine long months, I think I became even more attached to it. As always, I feel sad to have to say goodbye to the entire cast and crew, and I wish I could have done a better job. However, I wore a lot of different outfits and made many transformations for this role, and I think that I did everything that I could as an actress without regrets, so I feel satisfied.”

When asked to say a few words to her character Yoon Yi Rang, Park Min Young said, “Yi Rang worked so hard, and though it must have been the same for Gu Ho and James, it was a bit dizzying and complicated to have to disappear into a different character every time, so I’m grateful that you diligently did a good job. I hope that you can make a fresh start after casting aside your trauma.”

The actress went on to thank viewers by saying, “I hope you know that many people did their utmost to make this a drama without regrets, and I’m deeply grateful to the viewers who gave the show their love. Until now, this has been Yoon Yi Rang of ‘Confidence Queen.’”

Meanwhile, Park Hee Soon remarked, “We’re finally wrapping up a long journey of nine months that was so much fun, and even though it was challenging, it was also rewarding. Because I played so many different characters, nine months zoomed by in the blink of an eye. Each and every moment in which the three musketeers came together and punished evil was really fun, exhilarating, and joyful.”

He concluded, “Thank you so much to all the viewers who loved ‘Confidence Queen.’”

Finally, Joo Jong Hyuk shared, “Honestly, it hasn’t kicked in yet that we’re already at the last episode. Looking back on all of our fun moments and hard work, I think I’ll miss [the drama] a lot.”

“I worked really hard and did my best to play the different roles and characters,” he continued. “I’m so thankful that you looked kindly on my efforts.”

The final episode of “Confidence Queen” will air on October 12 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Min Young in “Love in Contract” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Park Hee Soon’s film “The Policeman’s Lineage” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)