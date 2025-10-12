Kim Young Kwang And Park Yong Woo Face Off After Learning Each Other's True Identities In 'Walking On Thin Ice'

Things are getting messy on KBS 2TV’s “Walking on Thin Ice”!

“Walking on Thin Ice” is an emotional crime thriller about the dangerous partnership between Kang Eun Soo (Lee Young Ae), an ordinary housewife determined to protect her family, and Lee Kyung (Kim Young Kwang), a teacher who secretly leads a double life.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Walking on Thin Ice,” it was revealed that Phantom’s informant and the mystery blackmailer who had ensnared Kang Eun Soo and Lee Kyung were both none other than detective Jang Tae Goo, the head of the narcotics team.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Eun Soo pays a visit to Yang Mi Yeon (Jo Yeon Hee), who has been hospitalized. Knowing that she’s crossed a line from which she can’t return, Eun Soo looks anxious as she checks on the other woman. Furthermore, upon learning Mi Yeon’s deadly secret, Eun Soo becomes overwhelmed by crushing guilt and fear.

Meanwhile, even after learning Tae Goo’s shocking identity, Lee Kyung is unable to give up on the revenge that he’s been plotting for the past 10 years. Despite being at risk of having his own identity found out, Lee Kyung heads to Kang Hwi Rim’s villa to seek him out.

Finally, even after being caught by Lee Kyung, Tae Goo takes control of the situation and turns the tables in his favor. The upcoming episode will also reveal the reason why Tae Goo had to resort to such a dangerous path.

The “Walking on Thin Ice” production team teased, “In Episode 8, each character’s desires will explode, triggering a domino effect of tragedy. Eun Soo, Lee Kyung, and Tae Goo will all face the consequences of their own choices. Please stay tuned to find out what sorts of catastrophes will be caused by their desires.”

The next episode of “Walking on Thin Ice” will air on October 12 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

