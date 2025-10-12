WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon Announces 1st Post-Military Comeback With Full Album 'PAGE 2'

WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon Announces 1st Post-Military Comeback With Full Album "PAGE 2"

Oct 12, 2025
Mark your calendars for WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon’s long-awaited return!

On October 13 at midnight KST, Kang Seung Yoon officially announced his plans for his first comeback following his military discharge.

Kang Seung Yoon will be returning with his second full-length album “PAGE 2” on November 3, and you can check out his first teaser for the upcoming release below!

Kang Seung Yoon
WINNER

