'Genie, Make A Wish' And Its Stars Top Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings

Netflix’s new fantasy rom-com “Genie, Make a Wish” swept the top spots on this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

In its first week on air, “Genie, Make a Wish” debuted at No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

Not only did “Genie, Make a Wish” top this week’s list of the most buzzworthy dramas, but its stars also dominated the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members, which Suzy and Kim Woo Bin entered at No. 1 and No. 2 respectively.

JTBC’s “A Hundred Memories” rose to No. 2 on the drama list this week, and its stars also claimed three of the top 10 spots on the actor list: Shin Ye Eun rose to No. 4, followed by Kim Da Mi at No. 5 and Heo Nam Jun at No, 7.

Disney+’s “The Murky Stream” took No. 3 on the drama list, with stars Rowoon and Park Ji Hwan ranking No. 3 and No. 8 respectively on the actor list.

ENA’s new series “Ms. Incognito” debuted at No. 4 on the drama list, while leading lady Jeon Yeo Been entered the actor list at No. 9.

Disney+’s “Tempest” came in at No. 5 on the drama list, and star Jun Ji Hyun claimed No. 10 on this week’s actor list.

Finally, tvN’s new series “Typhoon Family” debuted at No. 6 on the drama list, with star 2PM’s Lee Junho entering the actor list at No. 6.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Netflix “Genie, Make a Wish” JTBC “A Hundred Memories” Disney+ “The Murky Stream” ENA “Ms. Incognito” Disney+ “Tempest” tvN “Typhoon Family” Netflix “You and Everything Else” tvN “Shin’s Project” JTBC “My Youth” MBC “To the Moon”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Suzy (“Genie, Make a Wish”) Kim Woo Bin (“Genie, Make a Wish”) Rowoon (“The Murky Stream”) Shin Ye Eun (“A Hundred Memories”) Kim Da Mi (“A Hundred Memories”) Lee Junho (“Typhoon Family”) Heo Nam Jun (“A Hundred Memories”) Park Ji Hwan (“The Murky Stream”) Jeon Yeo Been (“Ms. Incognito”) Jun Ji Hyun (“Tempest”)

