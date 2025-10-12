Watch: BOYNEXTDOOR's Jaehyun, ILLIT's Wonhee, Hearts2Hearts' Ian, And izna's Bang Jeemin Get Competitive In 'Amazing Saturday' Preview

Get ready for a fun episode of “Amazing Saturday” featuring several idol guests!

The popular tvN variety show has shared a sneak peek of its upcoming episode, which will feature BOYNEXTDOOR’s Jaehyun, ILLIT’s Wonhee, Hearts2Hearts’ Ian, and izna’s Bang Jeemin as guests.

In the new preview, Jaehyun introduces himself as a “screen time monster,” expressing confidence in his ability to secure screen time on variety shows. Sure enough, Jaehyun proves to be an ace when it comes to lyric guessing, and he also cracks everyone up with his wacky antics.

Not to be outdone, Wonhee also goes all out and passionately throws herself into the show’s games. Gesturing to Jaehyun, she explains with a laugh, “I heard there was a [screen time] monster, so I’m working hard too.”

Next, Bang Jeemin displays both confidence and skills during the show’s lyric guessing games, with the caption describing her as a “genius.”

Finally, Ian declares her intent to become an ace on the show, saying, “You know how [SHINee’s Key] is an ace? I’m going to try [to be one] today.” Determined to succeed, Ian doesn’t hold back when it comes to dancing, playing games, or just joking around.

The four idols’ episode of “Amazing Saturday” will air on October 18 at 7:40 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the new preview below!