Watch: Jun So Min Returns To 'Running Man' + Jokes About Kissing Yang Se Chan In Fun Preview

Jun So Min is returning to “Running Man” as a guest on next week’s episode!

On October 12, the popular SBS variety show aired a sneak peek of its upcoming episode, which will feature Jun So Min and Yang Se Hyung as guests.

The new preview begins by introducing the “Running Man” cast as “gold hunters,” revealing the theme of the episode. Next, Jun So Min and Yang Se Hyung make a dramatic entrance, and the cast members express awe at Jun So Min’s commitment to her character. Proving that she’s just as unpredictable as ever, Jun So Min then catches Ji Suk Jin off guard by handing him her chewed-up gum.

Meanwhile, Yang Se Hyung—who is the older brother of cast member Yang Se Chan—seizes every opportunity to tease his younger brother. When Yang Se Chan struggles to beat his brother at games requiring strength, Ji Suk Jin jokes, “Are you going to lose to Se Hyung your entire life?” However, Yang Se Chan privately insists that he’s losing to his brother on purpose, explaining, “He tends to hold grudges.”

Later, as part of a game, Jun So Min is asked the question, “Have you kissed someone within the past week?” Determined to win, Jun So Min jokingly calls Yang Se Chan out onto the balcony, leading the others to crack up as they realize, “Oh, you’re going to do it now?”

The next episode of “Running Man” will air on October 19 at 6:15 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the new preview below!

