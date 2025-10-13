Kim Yoon Hye Announces Marriage Plans

“Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born” actress Kim Yoon Hye is tying the knot!

On October 13, Kim Yoon Hye’s agency J,WIDE-COMPANY officially announced that the actress was planning to get married later this month.

The agency’s full announcement is as follows:

Hello. This is J,WIDE-COMPANY. We have some happy news to announce regarding actress Kim Yoon Hye. Actress Kim Yoon Hye has met a precious person with whom she plans to spend the rest of her life as a partner, and on October 25, they will be tying the knot. Out of consideration for the non-celebrity groom-to-be and both families, the wedding will be held privately at a location in Seoul. We ask for your generous understanding in regards to the fact that we cannot provide further details about the wedding. We would like to sincerely thank the many people who have always given actress Kim Yoon Hye their unchanging love, and we ask that you give Kim Yoon Hye your warm blessings and support as she faces a new start. Kim Yoon Hye plans to continue to show you good things as an actress through a wide variety of projects. Thank you.

Kim Yoon Hye, who first debuted as a cover model in 2002 before transitioning into acting in 2007, enjoyed a surge in popularity following her performance as Seo Hye Rang in the hit drama “Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Kim Yoon Hye in her most recent drama "Love Scout"

