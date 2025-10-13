Jeon Yeo Been Attempts To Break Jin Young’s Wall Of Suspicion In “Ms. Incognito”

Jeon Yeo Been’s double life grows more complicated as she faces Jin Young in “Ms. Incognito”!

“Ms. Incognito” is a crime romance drama starring Jeon Yeo Been as Kim Yeong Ran, a female bodyguard who enters a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman in the hopes of turning her life around. But when those eyeing the chairman’s vast fortune close in on her, she is forced to live under the new identity of Bu Se Mi for three months—setting the stage for dangerous twists and turns.

Spoilers

Kim Yeong Ran is hiding in Muchang Village under the name Bu Se Mi, a kindergarten teacher, to escape Ga Sun Young (Jang Yoon Joo), who is after her over the inheritance of the late chairman Ga Sung Ho (Moon Sung Geun). However, the villagers’ curious and suspicious looks toward the stranger who suddenly appeared after a long time hint at new challenges ahead for Kim Yeong Ran’s double life.

Among them, Jeon Dong Min (Jin Young), a parent at the kindergarten where Kim Yeong Ran works, has built emotional walls against the new teacher Bu Se Mi after a string of teachers at the kindergarten did nothing but hurt the children and leave. As Ga Sun Young’s pursuit grows more intense, Jeon Dong Min’s suspicion could become an even greater threat to Kim Yeong Ran.

In response, Kim Yeong Ran hosts a welcome party to celebrate her arrival in the village, hoping to ease the suspicions of Jeon Dong Min and the villagers and to build closer ties with them. In the newly released stills below, Bu Se Mi is seen receiving a warm welcome from the villagers.

However, unlike the villagers who welcome teacher Bu Se Mi with warm smiles and banners, Jeon Dong Min’s face is still clouded with doubt. Adding to the tension, Baek Hye Ji (Joo Hyun Young), who knows Bu Se Mi’s true identity, announces a special performance at the party, setting the stage for unpredictable turns.

Whether the celebration will end peacefully and whether this event will finally put Jeon Dong Min’s suspicions to rest remain to be seen.

Stay tuned for the next episode on October 13 at 10 p.m. KST!

