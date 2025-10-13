'Typhoon Family' Ratings Rise For 2nd Episode As 'A Hundred Memories' Soars To All-Time High

Both tvN’s “Typhoon Family” and JTBC’s “A Hundred Memories” soared to new heights last night!

On October 12, “Typhoon Family” enjoyed a significant rise in viewership for its second episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the new drama climbed to an average nationwide rating of 6.8 percent, taking first place in its time slot across all cable channels.

Meanwhile, “A Hundred Memories” earned the highest viewership ratings of its entire run thus far ahead of its final week. With just two episodes left to go, the coming-of-age romance scored an average nationwide rating of 7.5 percent, marking a new personal record for the series.

TV Chosun’s “Confidence Queen,” which airs in the same time slot as “A Hundred Memories,” ended its run on an average nationwide rating of 1.4 percent for its series finale.

KBS 2TV’s “Walking on Thin Ice” earned an average nationwide rating of 4.0 percent for its latest episode, while KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days” remained the most-watched show of the entire weekend with a nationwide average of 15.0 percent.

