Jang Ki Yong And Ahn Eun Jin Hint At A “Dynamite Kiss” That Changes Everything In New Drama Posters

Upcoming SBS drama “Dynamite Kiss” has unveiled its first posters featuring Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin!

“Dynamite Kiss” tells the story of a single woman who disguises herself as a mother to secure a job and a team leader who falls in love with her.

The posters can be seen from two perspectives: Gong Ji Hyuk (Jang Ki Yong) and Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin). In the posters, both Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin radiate irresistible charms that capture attention and make it impossible to look away. Jang Ki Yong’s deep, soulful eyes and Ahn Eun Jin’s kiss-inviting lips leave a lasting impression.

Equally hard to miss is the tagline, “A natural disaster-level kiss that will blow everything away begins!” It hints at a passionate, refreshing romance between the two leads that starts with an intense kiss.

“Dynamite Kiss” is set to premiere on November 12 at 9 p.m. KST.

