Lee Do Hyun, Shin Si Ah, Lee Soo Hyuk, And Lee Su Hyun Impress At Script Reading For New Drama 'Grand Galaxy Hotel'

Netflix’s upcoming series “Grand Galaxy Hotel” has unveiled photos from its script reading!

The story of “Grand Galaxy Hotel” begins when the owner of the Grand Galaxy Hotel—a top-tier requiem hotel renowned worldwide for comforting departed souls—goes missing. Upon arriving as the new owner, Eun Ha meets the human hotel manager Sang Soon, who does not fear ghosts.

The reunion of Hong Sisters—beloved for their vivid characters in dramas such as “My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho,” “The Greatest Love,” “Master’s Sun,” and “Alchemy of Souls”—and director Oh Choong Hwan—known for his emotive touch and sleek visuals in “Doctors,” “While You Were Sleeping,” and “Melo Movie”—is drawing intense interest from fans following their collaboration on “Hotel Del Luna.”

Lee Do Hyun plays the role of Eun Ha, the hotel’s new moody owner with a mysterious past, who arrives after the previous owner’s sudden disappearance.

Shin Si Ah takes on the role of Sang Soon, Grand Galaxy Hotel’s only human employee, who works hard as the hotel manager with a knack for befriending ghosts.

In addition, Lee Soo Hyuk plays Baek Gi, a free-spirited grim reaper who cleans up the remnants of evil spirits, and Lee Su Hyun appears as Seok San, a mysterious woman with an eerie and dangerous aura.

Are you excited for this new drama? Stay tuned for more updates!

While you wait, check out Lee Do Hyun in “Youth of May”:

Watch Now

Also check out “Hotel Del Luna” with subtitles below:

Watch Now

Source (1)