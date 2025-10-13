Ji Chang Wook Depicts A Contrasting Life Before And After Prison In New Drama “The Manipulated”

Disney+ original series “The Manipulated” has unveiled new stills of Ji Chang Wook in character!

“The Manipulated” follows Tae Joong (Ji Chang Wook), an ordinary man whose life is turned upside down when he is wrongfully imprisoned for a heinous crime. Upon discovering that everything was orchestrated by Yo Han (Doh Kyung Soo), he sets out on a journey of revenge.

Ji Chang Wook, who plays Park Tae Joong, a man whose life has been shattered, is set to deliver another career-defining performance as he captures the complex, layered emotions of a character who is wrongfully accused and sent to prison.

Tae Joong, a hardworking, ordinary young man who never wastes a single day, becomes caught up in a brutal crime and ends up in prison. After losing everything and struggling to survive, he discovers that someone framed him as the culprit and vows to take revenge.

The stills show a striking contrast between Tae Joong’s peaceful life—living diligently each day to pursue his dream of opening a garden cafe in the city—and his devastated state after being imprisoned.

His facial expression, burning with anger, and his sharp, watchful eyes after discovering that his sudden misfortune was someone’s scheme heighten curiosity about whether his revenge will succeed.

Ji Chang Wook said, “Tae Joong is a character who relentlessly pursues only one thing—revenge. I approached the role as a journey through different stages. It sequentially shows how he becomes stronger and more determined step by step.”

Director Park Shin Woo remarked, “Actor Ji Chang Wook brought depth and life to the realistic character with his passion and energy. I believe the day will come when people say Ji Chang Wook himself is a genre.”

“The Manipulated” will premiere with its first four episodes on November 5, followed by two new episodes each week, for a total of 12 episodes.

While waiting, watch Ji Chang Wook in “If You Wish Upon Me”:

Watch Now

Source (1)