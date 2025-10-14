Jeon So Nee, Lee Yoo Mi, Jang Seung Jo, And Lee Moo Saeng Get Caught In A Desperate Plot To Survive In New Drama “As You Stood By”

Netflix’s upcoming drama “As You Stood By” has dropped new stills featuring its cast!

Adapted from Hideo Okuda’s critically acclaimed novel “Naomi and Kanako,” “As You Stood By” follows two women trapped in an unbearable reality where death seems like the only escape—leading them to make the desperate decision to kill.

Jo Eun Su (Jeon So Nee), still living with her past trauma, witnesses an unbelievable scene at the home of her close friend Jo Hui Su (Lee Yoo Mi) and proposes a plan to kill Hui Su’s husband to save her.

The stills contrast Eun Su’s composed appearance with her disheveled state, hinting at Jeon So Nee’s emotional performance as she moves between extremes.

From a startled facial expression to a blank face marked with wounds, Hui Su’s stills draw attention to what has happened to her and what may come next. Once a promising children’s book author, Hui Su now lives through hellish days, tormented by her husband’s repeated abuse. Lee Yoo Mi carefully captures the complex inner world of a woman fighting to endure a nightmare-like reality.

About the relationship between Eun Su and Hui Su, Jeon So Nee referred to Hui Su as “my only ally, someone I want to protect and can protect,” while Lee Yoo Mi described it as “a relationship where courage and growth can only happen if we are by each other’s side.”

Hui Su’s husband, Noh Jin Pyo (Jang Seung Jo), is admired by society but obsessed and violent toward his wife, denying her any freedom. Adding to the intrigue is Jang Gang, who has the same face as Noh Jin Pyo but gives off a completely different vibe.

Jin So Baek (Lee Moo Saeng) is the CEO of Jin Gang Company, a man with a dark past unknown to others, and a mysterious figure who stays close to Eun Su and Hui Su. Lee Moo Saeng is expected to deliver a strong presence by deeply portraying the inner side of this enigmatic character.

“As You Stood By” is set to premiere on November 7.

In the meantime, watch Jeon So Nee and Jang Seung Jo in “Encounter”:

Watch Now

And Lee Yoo Mi in “365: Repeat the Year”:

Watch Now

Source (1)