Kang Tae Oh's First Encounter With Kim Se Jeong Stirs Deep Emotions About His Late Consort In New Drama “Moon River”

Upcoming drama “Moon River” has unveiled new stills highlighting the chemistry between Kang Tae Oh and Kim Se Jeong!

“Moon River” is a fantasy romance historical drama about Crown Prince Yi Kang (Kang Tae Oh), a man who has lost his smile, and merchant Park Dal Yi (Kim Se Jeong), a woman who has lost her memory. When their souls are mysteriously switched, the two are forced to live each other’s lives.

Yi Kang is a crown prince with a sharp, self-centered personality and a reckless lifestyle. After losing the princess consort he loved in a power struggle within the royal court, he becomes a man who no longer laughs, spending his days indulging in luxury and grooming.

One day, Park Dal Yi, who looks exactly like the late consort, appears before him. But Dal Yi is a tough, resourceful woman with exceptional business skills and a strong Chungcheong province dialect, making her very different from the consort. With their social status and personalities so different, it remains to be seen how the two will develop a tender romance.

The newly released stills capture the dynamic shifts in Yi Kang and Park Dal Yi’s relationship, showing everything from their first meeting to moments of growing affection.

In the image below, Yi Kang’s reaction upon seeing Park Dal Yi in the marketplace catches the eye.

Park Dal Yi’s bright smile sharply contrasts with Yi Kang’s shocked, frozen facial expression.

But the moment is brief, as another still shows Yi Kang closing his eyes while embracing Park Dal Yi.

Yi Kang and Park Dal Yi also share a subtle, tense moment as snowflakes swirl around them. Their gazes toward each other seem to carry a quiet tenderness, hinting at the fast-changing nature of their relationship.

“Moon River” is set to premiere on October 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

