Seo Hyun Woo, Joo Hyun Young, And Seo Jae Hee Shake Up Jeon Yeo Been’s Scheme In “Ms. Incognito”

Seo Hyun Woo, Joo Hyun Young, and Seo Jae Hee are expected to stir things up in “Ms. Incognito”!

“Ms. Incognito” is a crime romance drama starring Jeon Yeo Been as Kim Yeong Ran, a female bodyguard who enters a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman in the hopes of turning her life around. But when those eyeing the chairman’s vast fortune close in on her, she is forced to live under the new identity of Bu Se Mi for three months—setting the stage for dangerous twists and turns.

Attorney Lee Don (Seo Hyun Woo) had managed the entire process of Kim Yeong Ran’s arranged marriage to conglomerate chairman Ga Sung Ho (Moon Sung Geun), to her escape to Muchang Village, serving as her most reliable supporter. After Ga Sung Ho’s death, he quickly took steps to protect Kim Yeong Ran and carefully prepared for her to live under a new identity as Bu Se Mi.

In addition, while Kim Yeong Ran stayed in the village, he kept her informed of the movements of Ga Sun Young (Jang Yoon Joo), who was targeting her, and came up with ways for her to avoid suspicion. As a skilled attorney recognized by Chairman Ga Sung Ho and the Ga family, Lee Don is expected to play a central role in Kim Yeong Ran’s journey.

Meanwhile, Baek Hye Ji (Joo Hyun Young) was Kim Yeong Ran’s roommate and self-proclaimed friend when Kim Yeong Ran served as a personal bodyguard to Chairman Ga Sung Ho. Since Ga Sung Ho’s death, Baek Hye Ji’s ambiguous behavior leaves it unclear whether she is an ally or an enemy.

Notably, Baek Hye Ji has been wondering about Kim Yeong Ran’s whereabouts and sneaked into Chairman Ga Sung Ho’s secret study to find her location. Eventually, Baek Hye Ji even went to the village herself and introduced herself as Bu Se Mi’s friend, leaving people curious about her true intentions.

Finally, Lee Don’s older sister, Lee Mi Seon (Seo Jae Hee), who is also the kindergarten principal, is the only person in the village who knows Kim Yeong Ran’s true identity. After discovering the true identity of Bu Se Mi, Lee Mi Seon agreed to overlook it on the condition that she would receive the kindergarten site from Kim Yeong Ran three months later.

Moreover, Lee Mi Seon is under pressure from Kang Sung Tae (Yoon Dae Yeol), who wants to push out the kindergarten and build a senior living complex on the site, making Kim Yeong Ran’s offer even more appealing. The question remains: can Lee Mi Seon keep Kim Yeong Ran’s secret for three months and become the true owner of the kindergarten?

The next episode of “Ms. Incognito” airs on October 14 at 10 p.m. KST!

