Choi Bomin And Park Yoo Na Can’t Take Their Eyes Off Each Other In New Drama “Spirit Fingers” Poster

Upcoming drama “Spirit Fingers” has unveiled a new poster featuring Choi Bomin and Park Yoo Na!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Spirit Fingers” is a healing youth romance drama that follows young people as they embark on a colorful journey to discover their true colors.

Choi Bomin transforms into Goo Seon Ho—better known as Blue Finger—a seemingly perfect youth blessed with handsome looks, artistic talent, and athletic ability. He is the one who draws Song Woo Yeon (Park Ji Hu) into the drawing club, and while admired for his charm and dazzling smile, he secretly harbors a one-sided love for his friend Nam Geu Rin (Park Yoo Na)—a crush that has lingered for over seven years since their middle school days. The only person privy to his hidden feelings is Geu Rin’s younger brother Nam Ki Jung (Cho Jun Young).

Park Yoo Na plays Mint Finger Nam Geu Rin, a bright and energetic character with a love for fashion. She looks after her drawing club junior Song Woo Yeon (Park Ji Hu) as if she were her own sister, showing the warmth of a caring older-sister figure. At the same time, she constantly quarrels with her younger brother Nam Ki Jung, creating a love-hate sibling dynamic.

She is also the longtime crush of Goo Seon Ho, who has carried feelings for her for seven years. Although Nam Geu Rin has never considered him romantically, overhearing his confession in his sleep stirs something new in her heart.

In the newly released poster, Goo Seon Ho and Nam Geu Rin are captured gazing at each other with drawing tools in hand. The way Goo Seon Ho’s hand gently rests on Nam Geu Rin’s head reveals both the familiarity between the two longtime friends and the excitement of their newfound emotions. The poster’s captions that read, “I’m not going to be friends with you,” and “I’m not going to date you,” highlight the ambiguous nature of their relationship.

The production team shared, “The chemistry between Choi Bomin and Park Yoo Na plays a crucial role in the drama,” adding that they focused on perfectly portraying the innocence and complex emotions of youth. They continued, “Please look forward to how Blue and Mint will color each other’s world, and pay attention to the emotional arcs of both characters.”

“Spirit Fingers” is set to premiere on October 29. Stay tuned!

