Yim Si Wan To Release His First Solo Album With SM Entertainment Label

Singer-actor Yim Si Wan is teaming up with SM Entertainment to release a solo album!

On October 13, a media outlet reported that Yim Si Wan, who has been active without an agency since August, is working with SM to release a solo album within the year.

In response to the report, SM Entertainment shared, “One of our subsidiary labels is preparing Yim Si Wan’s solo album, and we are coordinating details such as the release timeline.”

Yim Si Wan debuted in 2010 as a member of ZE:A with the song “Mazeltov.” While he has sung for the OSTs of various dramas including “Misaeng,” “The King Loves,” “Run On,” “Tracer,” and “Boyhood,” this will be his first-ever solo album since his debut.

