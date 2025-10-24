4 Of Zhou Yi Ran's C-Dramas To Watch If You Miss 'Twelve Letters' 

Over the past few years, Chinese actor Zhou Yi Ran has emerged as one of the rising stars of the entertainment industry. He began his career with smaller, ensemble roles but gained widespread recognition with the modern youth drama “When I Fly Towards You.” Since then, he has been gradually showcasing his versatility. This year alone, he appeared in “Reborn” and “Twelve Letters,” both praised for their strong scripts and storytelling. “Twelve Letters,” in particular, may be one of the most remarkable roles in the 24-year-old actor’s career so far.



The drama tells a moving, time-spanning love story of a young couple from 1991 whose fate becomes intertwined with people in the future through a mysterious, fantastical mechanism. Set in the small town of Meiwan, it follows high school sweethearts Tang Yi Xun (Zhou Yi Ran) and Ye Hai Tang (Wang Ying Lu). Dangerous local circumstances trap Tang Yi Xun, while Ye Hai Tang struggles to escape her troubled family life, dominated by a gambling-addicted father, and pursues her dream of going to college. Their hopes for a better future are constantly threatened by poverty and social injustice, making their love and dreams feel fragile yet profound.



The story’s fantastical element revolves around a mysterious mailbox that connects 1991 with 2026. After Ye Hai Tang disappears, Tang Yi Xun discovers a letter in the mailbox and realizes he is communicating not just across distance, but across a 35-year gap in time. Through 12 letters, characters from both eras work together to uncover the truth, solve a long-hidden mystery, and attempt to rewrite the tragic timeline, giving Tang Yi Xun and Ye Hai Tang a chance at happiness.

The time connection is linked to an unpredictable dual-time-space interaction, sometimes tied to an abandoned classroom blackboard. In the future, Yu Nian (Zheng He Hui Zi) and Shen Cheng (Ren You Lun) play key roles in facilitating the letter exchange. Their selfless actions help alter the past and even their own destinies, ensuring the 1991 couple has a chance at a brighter future. If you miss “Twelve Letters,” here are four other C-dramas starring Zhou Yi Ran to watch.

“When I Fly Towards You”

This is a heartwarming Chinese coming-of-age romantic comedy that captures the joys, struggles, and innocence of growing up. Based on Zhu Yi’s novel “She’s a Little Crazy,” this 24-episode series follows a close-knit group of friends as they grow from carefree teenagers into responsible young adults. The drama also helped Zhou Yi Ran and Zhang Miao Yi rise to fame, marking them as one of the industry’s promising new stars.



The story begins in autumn 2012, when Su Zai Zai (Zhang Miao Yi), a lively and cheerful transfer student, joins Yucai Middle School. On her first day, she meets Zhang Lu Rang (Zhou Yi Ran), the school’s top student, who is handsome, smart, and calm. For Zai Zai, it’s love at first sight. She doesn’t hesitate to express her feelings, and her determination to win over Lu Rang becomes one of the show’s most charming elements. Lu Rang, nicknamed “Rang Rang,” seems composed and confident, admired for his intelligence and poise. But underneath, he struggles with insecurities, feeling overshadowed by his younger brother, a prodigy constantly praised by their mother. Slowly, Zai Zai’s warmth, optimism, and persistence help him open up, turning a one-sided crush into a gentle, genuine romance built on small, heartfelt moments rather than dramatic twists.



The series also highlights friendship and the bonds that grow between the characters. Supporting them is a fun, lovable group: Gu Ran (Bian Tian Yang), Lu Rang’s witty and playful best friend; Jiang Jia (Jiang Zhi Nan), Zai Zai’s loyal and protective companion; and Guan Fang (Guo Zhe), whose humor hides a touching story about his close relationship with his grandmother. Together, they navigate school pressures, unspoken crushes, university life, and long-distance challenges.



What makes this C-drama special is its soft, gentle approach. It avoids over-the-top drama or misunderstandings and instead focuses on the small, meaningful moments of youth — shared laughter, late-night conversations, acts of kindness, and the simple comfort of being understood. Since its release in 2023, it has become one of the most beloved modern youth dramas.

Adapted from Qiang Yu’s web novel “Huan Yu,” this drama is set in the mid-2000s in the quiet city of Huanzhou. It follows Qiao Qing Yu (Zhang Jing Yi), a strong-willed high school student whose life is turned upside down by the sudden death of her older sister, Qiao Bei Yu (Wu You). What should have been a time for grief instead becomes a nightmare, as cruel rumors about her sister spread, isolating the family and forcing them to leave their hometown of Shunyun in shame. Determined to clear her sister’s name, Qing Yu starts over in Huanzhou, carrying both her sorrow and a fierce sense of purpose.



At her new school, Qing Yu meets Ming Sheng (Zhou Yi Ran), a quiet and thoughtful classmate who senses the weight she carries. A “left-behind child” of divorced parents, Ming Sheng has grown up lonely and neglected, making him deeply empathetic. He slowly becomes Qing Yu’s confidant and ally, supporting her as she investigates her sister’s death and faces social pressures and isolation.

As Qing Yu digs deeper, she uncovers painful family secrets. Through her investigation, Qing Yu learns not only the truth about her sister but also the heavy cost of silence and shame. She struggles to protect her fragile mother, Li Fang Hao (Liu Dan), while facing her own grief. Amid this turmoil, her bond with Ming Sheng quietly grows. Their connection, built on shared pain and understanding, offers a gentle and tender look at young love blossoming in the shadow of loss.



Anchored by Zhang Jing Yi’s heartfelt performance as Qing Yu, and Zhou Yi Ran’s nuanced portrayal of Ming Sheng, the drama is a moving story of resilience, justice, and self-discovery. More than a mystery, it is an emotional journey of growth and courage. This emotionally rich drama also explores themes of mental health, patriarchal family structures, secrets, and societal stigma.

Adapted from Qi Jian’s popular novel “Bai Ri Meng Wo,” the drama focuses on Lin Yu Jing (Zhuang Da Fei) and Shen Juan (Zhou Yi Ran), two high school students from troubled families who unexpectedly find comfort and strength in each other. After her parents’ divorce, Lin Yu Jing is sent to live with her estranged father in the small city of Pucheng, unaware that her mother has given up custody.



Struggling to adapt to her new home and school, she is seated next to Shen Juan, a quiet, seemingly rebellious classmate known for causing trouble. But Shen Juan is more than the rumors suggest. Beneath his withdrawn, ill-tempered exterior lies a young man carrying deep emotional scars. Lin Yu Jing’s gentle, understanding nature slowly breaks down his walls, and the two form a strong bond. Both weighed down by family struggles, they become each other’s refuge, offering warmth, trust, and support in a world that often feels harsh and unfair. Their friendship grows into a meaningful connection that helps them navigate the turbulence of their teenage years. Their growing closeness is interrupted when Lin Yu Jing’s family situation worsens, forcing her to leave Pucheng suddenly. The separation leaves both teens heartbroken, unsure if they will ever reconnect.



A year later, fate brings them together again at university. The feelings they once shared resurface instantly, now deepened by experience and self-understanding. As they face the challenges of young adulthood, their bond evolves into a tender and enduring romance. Lin Yu Jing becomes a source of light for Shen Juan as he continues to confront his past, while he remains her steadfast support through her own struggles. Together, they learn to face fears, accept flaws, and grow into better versions of themselves.



This modern C-drama stands out for its heartfelt, non-toxic portrayal of young love. It focuses on empathy, emotional growth, and mutual support rather than melodrama or conflict. At its core, this show is a gentle coming-of-age story about first love, friendship, and emotional healing.

This drama continues the epic saga of the Shrek Seven Devils from “Douluo Continent.” After the Elite Tournament, the seven young heroes part ways but promise to reunite five years later, each determined to grow stronger. Tang San (Zhou Yi Ran) trains in seclusion with his father, Tang Hao (Shao Bing), sharpening his skills and maturing into a disciplined warrior. Dai Mu Bai (Luke Chen) and Zhu Zhu Qing (Kong Xue Er) focus on family and personal growth, aiming to earn their place as Star Luo’s future Crown Prince and Princess. Xiao Wu (Zhang Yu Xi) and Ning Rong Rong (Zhou Jing Bo) push themselves with intense training, while Ma Hong Jun (Ding Jia Yi) travels the land to broaden his skills and understanding. Their hard-won growth is threatened by Bibi Dong, the powerful leader of Spirit Hall, whose ambitions could destabilize the Douluo Continent.



True to their promise, the seven reunite and form the Tang Sect, ready to protect their homeland from Spirit Hall’s tyranny. Amidst the battles and challenges, the heart of the story lies in the love between Tang San and Xiao Wu. Their deep bond remains a central emotional thread, with Xiao Wu’s selfless acts highlighting the personal cost of heroism. Blending breathtaking fantasy, thrilling action, and heartfelt moments, this series is a story of young heroes rising to meet destiny, proving that true strength comes from skill, loyalty, and the bonds that tie them together.

