Jung Sung Il Announces Divorce After 9 Years Of Marriage

Actor Jung Sung Il has divorced after nine years of marriage.

On October 14, Jung Sung Il’s agency XYZ Studio announced, “After a long period of careful deliberation together, Jung Sung Il and his spouse have decided to bring their marriage to a close.”

They added, “This decision was reached amicably by mutual agreement without assigning fault to either party. Although their legal relationship has been settled, they continue to support each other’s paths, and they are jointly and diligently doing their utmost in raising their child.”

Jung Sung Il gained popularity in 2023 by playing Ha Do Young in the hit Netflix series “The Glory.” His next project is Disney+’s upcoming series “Made in Korea.”

