Lee Jung Jae Shines As Beloved National Actor In New Drama “Nice To Not Meet You”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Nice To Not Meet You” has unveiled new stills of Lee Jung Jae in character!

“Nice To Not Meet You” is a romantic comedy about the love-hate relationship between Im Hyun Joon (Lee Jung Jae), an A-list actor who has lost touch with his roots, and Wi Jung Shin (Lim Ji Yeon), a justice-obsessed, award-winning political journalist who gets demoted to the entertainment desk.

The newly released stills offer a glimpse into top star Im Hyun Joon’s life. After an unexpected opportunity, Im Hyun Joon took on the lead role of “Good Detective Kang Pil Gu.” From intense action scenes to the expressive gaze that completed Kang Pil Gu’s story, Im Hyun Joon’s performance turned the character into a beloved national detective and earned the actor numerous trophies and awards.

Im Hyun Joon embodies the essence of a true top star as he smiles confidently, receiving cheers on the red carpet at an awards ceremony. With the continued success of the “Good Detective Kang Pil Gu” series and the glamorous life of a beloved national actor, it may seem that he has no worries.

However, Hyun Joon faces his own hidden struggles. He now hopes to reinvent himself not as a detective specialist but as a master of romance. Whether Im Hyun Joon’s efforts to step out of his character Kang Pil Gu’s shadow will succeed remains to be seen.

The production team remarked, “Viewers can look forward to the reliable Lee Jung Jae’s portrayal of national actor Im Hyun Joon. His vivid performance—from the intense detective scenes in the drama-within-a-drama ‘Good Detective Kang Pil Gu’ to Im Hyun Joon’s playful and witty charm—will bring even more entertainment to the story.”

“Nice To Not Meet You” premieres on November 3 at 8:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jung Jae in “Revolver” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)