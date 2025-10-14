Doh Kyung Soo Is A Mastermind Of Pure Evil Who Designs His Own Crimes In “The Manipulated”

Disney+ original series “The Manipulated” has unveiled new stills of Doh Kyung Soo in character!

“The Manipulated” follows Tae Joong (Ji Chang Wook), an ordinary man whose life is turned upside down when he is wrongfully imprisoned for a heinous crime. Upon discovering that everything was orchestrated by Yo Han (Doh Kyung Soo), he sets out on a journey of revenge.

Doh Kyung Soo, who plays Ahn Yo Han—the mastermind behind meticulously designed crimes—is set to reveal a new side of himself as a ruthless, unhinged figure who manipulates the lives of others.

Ahn Yo Han is the CEO of an exclusive security service that caters to the top 1 percent. He finds thrill in fabricating evidence and reconstructing crimes to create new culprits. When he sets out to eliminate Tae Joong, who could become his only failure, he devises a new game, sparking a fierce confrontation between the two.

The stills capture Doh Kyung Soo in a chilling, coldhearted look never seen before. In a stark white room where he designs every crime and watches people through CCTV footage, Ahn Yo Han appears to be searching for his next target, fueling curiosity about the crimes he will craft next.

Doh Kyung Soo paid close attention to every detail of Ahn Yo Han’s appearance, highlighting the character’s dark allure with sharp, short hair and monochromatic outfits.

The actor shared the thoughtful process behind preparing for his first role as an antagonist, saying, “It’s my first time playing a villain. Because the character needed to appear chilling, I thought a lot about how to portray Ahn Yo Han.”

Director Park Shin Woo praised Doh Kyung Soo, saying, “Yo Han is a character who represents pure evil. Doh Kyung Soo’s clear eyes and innocent smile perfectly matched the image of Yo Han I had in mind.”

“The Manipulated” will premiere with its first four episodes on November 5, followed by two new episodes each week, for a total of 12 episodes.

