Jang Ki Yong Is A Cold Team Leader Who Gets Swept Up In Love After A “Dynamite Kiss” In New Drama

Upcoming SBS drama “Dynamite Kiss” has unveiled new stills of Jang Ki Yong in character!

“Dynamite Kiss” tells the story of a single woman who disguises herself as a mother to secure a job and a team leader who falls in love with her.

Jang Ki Yong plays Gong Ji Hyuk, the leader of the Mother Task Force team at a baby products company. He is known for his sharp mind, calm judgment, and passionate drive. Gong Ji Hyuk, who never believed in love, finds his world turned upside down after a woman named Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin) disappears, leaving behind only a kiss that felt like a natural disaster.

In one still, Jang Ki Yong embodies the image of a capable man, looking flawless from head to toe. Yet his deep, expressive eyes hint at a hidden charm.

In another still, he focuses solely on his drink, ignoring the busy crowd around him.

The production team said, “Through the character of Gong Ji Hyuk, Jang Ki Yong will move seamlessly between a cold-hearted and warm-hearted man. He will portray a man who appears distant to everyone else but becomes completely shaken by the woman he loves, showing her a tender side. We ask for your interest and anticipation for Jang Ki Yong’s charm, which is sure to capture viewers’ hearts when the drama premieres in November 2025.”

“Dynamite Kiss” is set to premiere on November 12 at 9 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Jang Ki Yong “Now, We Are Breaking Up”:

Watch Now

Also check out Ahn Eun Jin in “My Dearest”:

Watch Now

Source (1)