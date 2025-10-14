Lee Dong Wook’s Agency Announces Strong Legal Action Against Ongoing Privacy Violations

Lee Dong Wook’s agency has issued a warning against the ongoing invasion of his privacy.

On October 14, his agency KINGKONG by STARSHIP. released the following official statement:

Hello, this is KINGKONG by STARSHIP.

First, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the fans who show love and support for our artist Lee Dong Wook.

Recently, there have been continuous cases of privacy invasion, including individuals visiting the artist’s unofficial schedules, residence, or private spaces without permission, attempting to make contact, or leaving inappropriate letters.

In order to protect the artist’s privacy and prevent further harm, we would like to provide the following notice.

We will take strict legal action against all forms of privacy invasion, including visiting the artist’s home, entering private spaces, tracking unofficial schedules, and leaking personal information.

Additionally, obtaining flight information through improper means or booking the same flight to approach the artist during overseas schedules or personal trips will also be considered a violation of privacy and will be subject to legal response.

We would like to remind everyone once again that such actions are clear violations of the law, and we kindly ask for your understanding and cooperation in protecting the artist’s safety and rights.

We are deeply grateful to all the fans who continue to support Lee Dong Wook with genuine affection, and we will continue to do our utmost to protect our artist in the future.

Thank you.